Photo Exhibition on life of Bhagat Singh put up at India International Centre

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Tourism) Shri Arvind Singh highlighted the contribution of our freedom fighters in the freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:22 IST
Shri Arvind also informed that the Ministry of Tourism has planned various promotional events under the India@75 programme. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Photo Exhibition on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been put up at India International Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Shri Arvind Singh today. Additional Director General Ministry of Tourism, Ms Rupinder Brar was also present on the occasion. The Exhibition depicts the facts of the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Tourism) Shri Arvind Singh highlighted the contribution of our freedom fighters in the freedom movement. Shri Arvind also informed that the Ministry of Tourism has planned various promotional events under the India@75 programme.

The IndiatorismDelhiorganised'India @75: A Heritage Walk' in the Mahrauli area to commemorate the Shahidi Diwas today. The Highlight of the walk was a visit to Shaheed Banda Bahadur's Martyr Place. Students from the Hospitality Institute, Regional Level guides along officers from the IndiaTourism Delhi participated in the walk. The walk concluded at the Qutub Minar complex.

(With Inputs from PIB)

