Photo Exhibition on life of Bhagat Singh put up at India International Centre

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Photo Exhibition on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been put up at India International Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Shri Arvind Singh today. Additional Director General Ministry of Tourism, Ms Rupinder Brar was also present on the occasion. The Exhibition depicts the facts of the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Tourism) Shri Arvind Singh highlighted the contribution of our freedom fighters in the freedom movement. Shri Arvind also informed that the Ministry of Tourism has planned various promotional events under the India@75 programme.

The Ministry of Tourism, Delhi organised 'India @75: A Heritage Walk' in the Mahrauli area to commemorate the Shahidi Diwas today. The Highlight of the walk was a visit to Shaheed Banda Bahadur's Martyr Place. Students from the Hospitality Institute, Regional Level guides along officers from the Ministry of Tourism Delhi participated in the walk. The walk concluded at the Qutub Minar complex.

(With Inputs from PIB)