Hunar Haat is Perfect, Popular and Proud Platform for indigenous artistry: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that "Hunar Haat" is a "Perfect, Popular and Proud Platform" for indigenous artistry and crafts of the country.

The 28th "Hunar Haat" of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen is being organised at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji (Goa) from today 26th March to 04th April.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will formally inaugurate this "Hunar Haat" at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji tomorrow 27th March in the august presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union Minister of State (I/C) Shri Shripad Nayak; Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar; Lok Sabha MP Shri Francisco Sardinha; Goa Dy Chief Minister Shri Chandrakant Kavlekar; Union Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Shri P.K. Das; senior Additional Secretary S. K. Dev Verman; MANAS Chairman Shri P. K. Thakur and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th "Hunar Haat" with the theme of "Vocal for Local" till 04th April where more than 500 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/UTs are participating in "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal and other states have brought indigenous magnificent handmade products for sale and display at "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

These artisans have brought with them products like Kalamkari, Bidriware, Udaigiri Wooden Cutlery, products made from cane-bamboo-jute, Madhubani painting, Moonga Silk, Tussar Silk, Leather products, marble products, sandalwood products, embroidery, Chanderi saree, Black Pottery, Kundan jewellery, glass products, wooden-clay toys, brass products, Handloom etc.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional foods from various states such as Mughlai, South Indian, Goa, Malyali, Punjabi, Bengali food etc at "Bawarchikhana" in "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

Besides, popular and renowned artists such as Ms Rekha Raj and Shri Mohit Khanna (26 March); Shri Roop Singh Rathore (27 March); Shri Sudesh Bhonsle (28 March); Shri Altaf Raja and Ms Rani Indrani (29 March); Nizami Brothers (30 March); Gurdas Mann Jr (31 March); Shri Prem Bhatia (1 April); Shri Vinod Rathore and comedian Shri Sudesh Lehri (2 April); Guru Randhava (3 April); Ms Shibani Kashyap (4 April) will perform various musical cultural programmes at "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat", being organised at different places across the country, have received tremendous encouragement as more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi said that the "Hunar Haat" is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.

Next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Dehradun (16 April to 25 April); Surat (26 April to 05 May). Besides, the "Hunar Haat" will also be organised at Kota; Hyderabad; Mumbai; Jaipur; Patna; Prayagraj; Ranchi; Gauhati; Bhubaneshwar; Jammu-Kashmir etc this year.

(With Inputs from PIB)