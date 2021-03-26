Left Menu

Hunar Haat is Perfect, Popular and Proud Platform for indigenous artistry: Naqvi

The 28th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen is being organised at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji (Goa) from today 26th March to 04th April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:31 IST
Hunar Haat is Perfect, Popular and Proud Platform for indigenous artistry: Naqvi
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will formally inaugurate this “Hunar Haat” at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji tomorrow 27th March in the august presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that "Hunar Haat" is a "Perfect, Popular and Proud Platform" for indigenous artistry and crafts of the country.

The 28th "Hunar Haat" of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen is being organised at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji (Goa) from today 26th March to 04th April.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will formally inaugurate this "Hunar Haat" at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji tomorrow 27th March in the august presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union Minister of State (I/C) Shri Shripad Nayak; Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar; Lok Sabha MP Shri Francisco Sardinha; Goa Dy Chief Minister Shri Chandrakant Kavlekar; Union Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Shri P.K. Das; senior Additional Secretary S. K. Dev Verman; MANAS Chairman Shri P. K. Thakur and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th "Hunar Haat" with the theme of "Vocal for Local" till 04th April where more than 500 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/UTs are participating in "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal and other states have brought indigenous magnificent handmade products for sale and display at "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

These artisans have brought with them products like Kalamkari, Bidriware, Udaigiri Wooden Cutlery, products made from cane-bamboo-jute, Madhubani painting, Moonga Silk, Tussar Silk, Leather products, marble products, sandalwood products, embroidery, Chanderi saree, Black Pottery, Kundan jewellery, glass products, wooden-clay toys, brass products, Handloom etc.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional foods from various states such as Mughlai, South Indian, Goa, Malyali, Punjabi, Bengali food etc at "Bawarchikhana" in "Hunar Haat" in Panaji, Goa.

Besides, popular and renowned artists such as Ms Rekha Raj and Shri Mohit Khanna (26 March); Shri Roop Singh Rathore (27 March); Shri Sudesh Bhonsle (28 March); Shri Altaf Raja and Ms Rani Indrani (29 March); Nizami Brothers (30 March); Gurdas Mann Jr (31 March); Shri Prem Bhatia (1 April); Shri Vinod Rathore and comedian Shri Sudesh Lehri (2 April); Guru Randhava (3 April); Ms Shibani Kashyap (4 April) will perform various musical cultural programmes at "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat", being organised at different places across the country, have received tremendous encouragement as more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi said that the "Hunar Haat" is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.

Next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Dehradun (16 April to 25 April); Surat (26 April to 05 May). Besides, the "Hunar Haat" will also be organised at Kota; Hyderabad; Mumbai; Jaipur; Patna; Prayagraj; Ranchi; Gauhati; Bhubaneshwar; Jammu-Kashmir etc this year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train collision kills 33 people, injures dozens in Egypt - ministry

At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water. It...

Europe says to lead global COVID vaccine production by year-end, targets "global immunity" by summer

Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain...

Hundreds more prisoners freed in Myanmar

About 300 prisoners arrested in Myanmar for protesting against last months military coup were freed on Friday, a witness and domestic media said.Six buses full of prisoners drove out of Insein prison in Yangon, a witness and ElevenMyanmar m...

BJP has edge in bypolls to 3 Assembly seats in Rajasthan due to Centre's policies: Poonia

The policies of the Centre and ideological issues such as the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will give the BJP an edge in the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, state unit chief of the party Sati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021