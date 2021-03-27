Krishi Vigyan Kendra trains rural women in J-K's Poonch on fruit processing and preservation

Left Menu

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Poonch in collaboration with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and Horticulture Department Poonch is providing ten-day training on preservation and processing of fruits, vegetables to the rural women of Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:38 IST
The training on preservation and processing of fruits, vegetables to the rural women of Poonch district. Image Credit: ANI

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Poonch in collaboration with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and Horticulture Department Poonch is providing ten-day training on preservation and processing of fruits, vegetables to the rural women of Poonch district. Thirty-five women are taking part in the programme.

The programme that aims to generate self-employment among the rural women of the district was on its fifth day on Friday. Ajay Gupta, a scientist at KVK said, "There will be lectures on the subject and practical programmes will be given in fruit preservation at the training centre. They are being trained to start their own entrepreneurship. In our country, the processing is done at a level of 2 to 5 per cent whereas in developed nations 70 to 80 per cent fruits and vegetables are being preserved."

"We want our trainees to learn skills from this programme and start entrepreneurship on their own. Our partner NRLM will give them information on how to connect with banks and how to avail schemes from them." He also informed that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) officials would also be attending the programme to extend support to the future business ventures of the trainees.

Nargis, an instructor said, "Theoretical classes were being given at Krishi Vigyan Kendra about post-harvest management. At the practicals, training will be given to how to utilise those products and make different pickles, jams, squashes." "We have informed the trainees of the incentives from the department and asked them to fill the forms for the same," she further said.

Many women participating in the programme shared their excitement. Gulshan Hara a trainee said, "I came here to learn how to make jams, candies, and squashes. The trainer is teaching us very well. I will start a business in my village"

Zahara Akhtar another trainee said, "We are also planning to start a business as a group. They have spent so much time for us, we will start a business and not let their time go waste." Meeram Saba a trainee said, "Today is our first day in practical class, Theory classes are over. Today we have been taught how to make pickles and jams. I am excited to share this information with my friends in the village. I want to become self-employed." (ANI)

