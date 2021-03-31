Left Menu

A fashion show organised in Kashmir to 'break stereotypes'

In a bid to provide a platform to youngsters, 'The Kashmir Fashion Show' was organised on Tuesday at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:30 IST
Visuals from the ramp walk. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to provide a platform to youngsters, 'The Kashmir Fashion Show' was organised on Tuesday at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. "Our brothers and sisters have the capacity and talent to work in the fashion industry or film industry and there nothing wrong with the platform. This show is a small effort to give them a stage to showcase their talents," the organiser of the event, Momin Mir said.

"Fashion is not every time bad. It's all about clothes and a presentation of it," said a contemporary style designer, Ousheeba. "There is a stereotype that females should not do modelling and it is not for them. To break this typecast, this program has been organised," a performer, Sara said adding that she is feeling good that people got the opportunity to show their talent and ability to pursue the carrier they want for themselves.

Another female participant said, "It is a great platform for us. The things we learn here today will help to grow as a model, especially the Kashmiri girls. It is really helpful. This is the first fashion show happening here." Umar Wani, who is professionally a Radio Jockey, but taught and judged ramp walk of the participants, said that they are planning to open an acting school in the Valley to provide a path for the film industry.

The auditions for the fashion show were held in districts of the Kashmir Valley to find the talent among youth. A total of 22 candidates were shortlisted to give a performance. The costumes were designed by local fashion designers. After seeing a good response, Mir is looking forward to organise the second edition of the Kashmir fashion show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

