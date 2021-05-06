Case registered against comedian Sunil Pal over derogatory remarks against doctors

A case has been registered against comedian Sunil Pal following a complaint that he allegedly used derogatory remarks against doctors working on the frontline amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai police said on Thursday. In a video, the comedian had accused doctors of human trafficking and cheating patients in the garb of COVID-19.

According to the police, a case was registered against Pal at Andheri police station under sections 505 (2) and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation has been initiated. The police stated that an association of doctors registered a case at Andheri police station against Pal for making fun of doctors working on the frontline during the pandemic and using derogatory words against them.

Pal uploaded a video in which doctors have also been accused of human trafficking in the name of the COVID crisis, as per the police. The police informed that in the viral video, Pal is heard saying that doctors are an incarnation of God but 90 per cent of them are scaring people to death, patients are being cheated poor people are being scared.

Reportedly, after the case was registered, another video of the comedian surfaced where he is seen giving his clarification over his earlier video. "I was not speaking about all the doctors but was addressing some looking at the current situation. If the doctors have been hurt by my statements, then I apologise to everyone and take back my words. Doctors are indeed an incarnation of God," he said. (ANI)

