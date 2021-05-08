Young Kashmiri filmmaker wants to make a mark, set standards in industry

A Kashmiri youth, Junaid Hanief, is working hard to make his mark in the film industry. Junaid set up a team with some other youths in the valley last year and named it 'The Urban Sufis.' The team includes Irfan Rathore, Fahad Firdous and some other young artists.

On February 16, the Urban Sufis released a song titled 'Gardish' on their YouTube channel which was sung by Arslan Nizami. Talking about their video production, Junaid said, "When we released the teaser, people liked our editing and direction."

Faizan Khan, a local artist said, "The team is completely capable of making good videos." "Kashmir does not have a major scope and concept of filmmaking. Everything has to be done on your own. It was difficult initially because people did not have theoretical knowledge but eventually we learned from one another and worked hard to make that video. Our team has around 30-35 people who are enthusiastic learners and are related to various fields of filmmaking," Junaid said.

Junaid studied filmmaking at the well-known Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He is also pursuing an acting course from the Mumbai School of Drama. In 2017, 17-year-old Junaid had hosted a reality television show called 'The Voice of Kashmir.' He made his acting debut in 2020 in a video titled 'Baalyaaro.'

"It is my passion and a dream that we direct and produce so many good films that people around the world recognise us and applaud the people of Kashmir. I want them to know that Kashmiri filmmakers make better films. I want to revive the industry in the valley and set a standard," said Junaid. Mir Faizan, a friend of Junaid and a part of 'The Urban Sufis' said, "I wanted to contribute something to the Kashmiri culture, that's why I connected with Junaid and I really appreciate this initiative."

Speaking to ANI, Junaid said, "Everybody involved in our team is from Kashmir, which is what I love about it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)