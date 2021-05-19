Left Menu

Meerut twins lose COVID-19 battle just days after their 24th birthday

As several people have lost their loved ones amid the second wave of coronavirus, a family in Meerut has lost twin sons post COVID-19 complications.

Identical twins Joefred and Ralphred Gregory who died due to post COVID complications in Meerut last week. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As several people have lost their loved ones amid the second wave of coronavirus, a family in Meerut has lost twin sons post COVID-19 complications. The duo turned 24 a day before they were tested positive for the virus.

Born three minutes apart on April 23, 1997 to Gregory Raymond and Soja Raphael, both employed as school teachers in Meerut, identical twins Joefred and Ralphred Gregory breathed their last on Thursday and Friday respectively in a city hospital. According to their parents, the twins who were engineers celebrated their 24th birthday this April and both contracted COVID-19 a day later. Their father Gregory said that both his sons were isolated at home after testing positive for the virus.

He added, "Amid increasing cases of corona in Meerut, our area was among the containment zones. For this reason, I was treating them at home. I thought that their fever would subside, but it did not happen. They died on May 13 and 14 due to COVID-19. When the oxygen levels of both the sons started dropping below 90, the doctors advised us to admit them to a hospital." Gregory said that he admitted his sons to a private city hospital on May 1.

The parents stated that the first corona report of their sons came positive, but after a few days their second RT-PCR report had come negative. They further said that the doctors were planning to shift the duo from the corona ward to the ICU.

Gregory said that on April 13, he came to know that his son Joffred had died of post COVID complications, after which he had decided to move Ralphred to a hospital in Dehi but he too died the next day on May 14. The shattered parents said the death of their sons has left a void in their lives forever. (ANI)

