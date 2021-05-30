Left Menu

Karnataka: Bosch extends help to repair faulty ventilators in government hospitals free of cost

Auto component maker Bosch India has come forward to undertake repairing work of faulty ventilators in Karnataka's government hospitals free of cost, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, state's COVID Task Force head, said on Saturday.

30-05-2021
Auto component maker Bosch India has come forward to undertake repairing work of faulty ventilators in Karnataka's government hospitals free of cost, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, state's COVID Task Force head, said on Saturday. After having a discussion regarding the matter with Bosch's vice president Ramesha Saligrama, he informed that the company has voluntarily come forward for the service.

There were complaints saying that many ventilators in the government hospitals were not in the working condition and there were reports in the media too regarding this. In this crucial situation, the company has decided to repair the ventilators through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding," said Saligrama. Dr Narayana appreciated the gesture by the company and expressed his gratitude. (ANI)

