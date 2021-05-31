Left Menu

Petrol prices continue to soar above Rs 100 in Mumbai, Bhopal

Fuel prices have touched an all-time high after Monday's fresh hike.Petrol continued to cost more than Rs 100 in parts of Mumbai and Bhopal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 09:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fuel prices have touched an all-time high after Monday's fresh hike.Petrol continued to cost more than Rs 100 in parts of Mumbai and Bhopal. Petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 100.47 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.45 per litre.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the petrol price stood at Rs 102.34 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 93.37 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at Rs 94.23 and Rs 85.15 per litre, respectively.

The petrol prices were increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise in Delhi. In Kolkata, the prices of petrol stood at Rs 94.25 and diesel at Rs 87.74.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

