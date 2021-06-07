Fuel prices continue to soar across India, petrol at Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai

Left Menu

Fuel prices continue to soar across India as petrol price in the national capital clocked Rs 93.31 per litre, while it touched Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 11:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Fuel prices continue to soar across India as petrol prices in the national capital clocked Rs 93.31 per liter, while it touched Rs 101.52 per liter in Mumbai on Monday. Diesel price stood at Rs 86.22 per liter in Delhi while in Mumbai it is Rs 93.58 per liter.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.71 per liter and diesel at Rs 90.92 per liter. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 95.28 per liter and diesel Rs 89.07 per liter.

The price of diesel and petrol differs from state to state depending on the value-added tax. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

