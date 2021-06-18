J-K's new film policy to harness local talent, create employment opportunities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the process of finalising its new film policy to promote film tourism and harness local talent. The policy aims to open new avenues of employment for the youth, since every film production is the meeting place for creative artists in the field of dance, film fashion, acting, choreography and advertisement.

As per an official statement issued on Friday, the policy will showcase the splendid locals of Jammu and Kashmir besides assisting the filmmakers who intend to shoot their films here to scout for locations, local talent and facilities, besides obtaining the required clearances. "The policy lays thrust on harnessing the local talent in the field of movie-making in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of employment opportunities for the youth in the field," read the statement.

For this, a complete database of the available local talent in Jammu and Kashmir is being prepared for hosting on the website for enabling the filmmakers interested in shooting their film in the union territory to utilise their services. Besides, there is also a requirement of people adept in cinematic tools like camera, editing, sound recording, set designing, lighting etc, as per the administration.

To register themselves, local talent of Jammu and Kashmir working in the field of movie-making can fill in their details on the website. (ANI)

