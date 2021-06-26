Left Menu

Delhi: Petrol reaches Rs 98.11, diesel Rs 88.65 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a surge in the national capital and stood at Rs 98.11 per litre and Rs 88.65 per litre, respectively on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 10:08 IST
Visual from Sarai Kale Khan area. Image Credit: ANI
As compared to Friday, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 35 paise per litre.

Residents of Delhi say that they are facing hardship as fuel prices have increased again. "The situation is not right. There is no income and fuel prices are rising continuously," said a commuter.

Petrol and diesel prices were also up again in Mumbai and stood at Rs 104.22 and Rs 96.16 per litre respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 99.19 and 93.23 per litre respectively and Rs 97.97 and Rs 91.50 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

