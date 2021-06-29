Left Menu

Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday touched a record high in Mumbai as it is retailing at Rs 104.90 per litre in the city and diesel at Rs 96.72 a litre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST
Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday touched a record high in Mumbai as it is retailing at Rs 104.90 per litre in the city and diesel at Rs 96.72 a litre. As compared to Monday, petrol have become costlier by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise per litre.

In New Delhi, the petrol is now being sold at Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 89.18 a litre today. On Monday, petrol was available at Rs 98.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.90 per litre in the national capital.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 99.82 and 93.74 per litre respectively and Rs 98.64 and Rs 92.03 per litre in Kolkata respectively. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021