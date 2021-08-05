Left Menu

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, grants interim protection till Aug 25

A special court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:24 IST
Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, grants interim protection till Aug 25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday. However, Special Judge VV Vidwans, who was hearing the case granted interim protection to Prakash till August 25 to give time to her to approach the Bombay High Court.

The Court also directed Prakash to visit NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) office for the purpose of investigation once a week-- on 12 August and 19 August between 11 and 2 PM, "and provide her mobile number and address, if there any change, to the office of NCB." Karishma Prakash was earlier questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case. Fearing arrest, she had later moved the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

Karishma's house was raided in November 2020 and NCB had allegedly seized some drugs from her place. In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said that more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. Notably, the drugs case had come to light during the investigation of another drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021