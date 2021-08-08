Left Menu

Kolkata chaiwala famed for his Kishore Kumar renditions, seeks Bharat Ratna for singer

A tea shop owner in Kolkata not just serves tea to customers but also entertains them by singing Kishore Kumar songs. Nag's videos went viral on social media.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:24 IST
Paltan Nag at his the shop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tea shop owner in Kolkata not just serves tea to customers but also entertains them by singing Kishore Kumar songs. Nag's videos went viral on social media. Paltan Nag runs a tea shop on Beniatola Lane in North Kolkata.

Customers at his shop not just enjoy the sip of hot tea but also rejuvenate themselves by listening to the melodious songs of Kishore Kumar in Nag's voice. He urged the Central government to confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to Kishore Kumar.

"I celebrated Kishore Da's birthday on August 4. I am happy that people like my song. Singing is my passion. Kishore Da remains in my heart. He is my God. I also do stage programs. I want the Government to confer Bharat Ratna on Kishore Kumar," Nag told ANI. He said he always wanted to be a singer but the financial condition of his family was not good enough so he had to join his father in selling tea to earn his livelihood.

Arijit Majumdar, a customer said he not only visits Nag's shop to have tea but also to enjoy his songs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

