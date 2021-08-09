Fashion industry looks for new talent in J-K, organises audition

Soon after the launch of the new film policy, the fashion industry is now looking for new faces and talent in Jammu and Kashmir. A fashion company, Dernier Cri, on Sunday held an audition for the youth of the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Purva Prabha, the event coordinator, said that "Jammu and Kashmir is full of talented people. This is a fresh start, we are providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talent. Professionals from the fashion industry are coming from outside, this will bring us more opportunities". "Kashmir has beautiful places where we can make films. I urge youths to come to show their talent," said Samarth Gupta, an actor, and judge at the audition.

"The artistic platform is beautiful in itself, such platforms will be good for the economy and tourism. The people here are very talented," Aryan Sharma, a model at the audition said. Earlier, on August 5, the new film policy for the Union Territory was unveiled. The policy aims to promote film production by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers, said a statement.

For the unversed, superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, recently met J-K Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss the new film policy. Bollywood has already started looking to explore scenic backdrops for future film projects in Kashmir. (ANI)

