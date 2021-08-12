Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya's video singing Sholay's ''Yeh Dosti' goes viral

In a rare moment away from politics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had their melodious "Jai-Veeru" moment when they sang the iconic song from 'Sholay', 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' to celebrates their decades-long friendship.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:04 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya's video singing Sholay's ''Yeh Dosti' goes viral
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Phoyo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare moment away from politics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had their melodious "Jai-Veeru" moment when they sang the iconic song from 'Sholay', 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' to celebrates their decades-long friendship. In a viral video from the 'Bhutta party' organized in Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal, both leaders can be seen singing the quintessential friendship song together.

Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the video with a Sanskrit quote that said, "Sandalwood is believed to provide calm, but the moon is more calming than that. The company of good friends is calmer than both Sandalwood and moon." Vijayvargiya also shared the light moment on social media and recalled the days of their youth in BJP's 'Yuva Morcha'.

"Used to sing this song often while working in Yuva Morcha, today the old memories got refreshed as soon as he sang this song again in the 'Bhutta-Party' organized in Bhopal," tweeted BJP's national general secretary with a clip of their jamming session. In the video, the song can be heard playing in the background, and the leaders can be seen singing one at a time before joining the chorus. At one point, both leaders held each other's hands and raised them in the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021