Further funding for 36 creative spaces to support practice in arts

More people will be able to find social connections, and practice and participate in the arts through further funding for 36 creative spaces across the motu, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

Creative spaces play an important role in our communities. They provide opportunities for disabled people, people with mental health needs and those looking for social connections to practice and participate in the arts.

Advertisement

"The arts, culture, and heritage sector was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. The CARE fund is part of the Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme and underlines our Government's commitment to building back better as we secure our recovery from COVID-19," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I have seen first-hand the well-being benefits of creative spaces. There are many people in our communities who are marginalised and experience barriers to being able to make the most of their artistic skills and talents.

"Government is investing a further $11.37 million to provide even more opportunities for people to build up their confidence and self-esteem through accessing creative spaces in their own neighbourhoods. We can't underestimate the sense of fulfilment that these spaces provide.

"This funding will also give stability for creative spaces to expand their services and create employment opportunities in the sector through things like art-making workshops, performing arts activities, creative writing and raranga (weaving) workshops.

"I'm pleased that Manatū Taonga has partnered with Arts Access Aotearoa in delivering this initiative. With their wealth of knowledge and established relationships, they will also work with the recipients to help them with reporting, source longer-term sustainable funding, and share good practice with the Creative Space Network," Carmel Sepuloni said.

This latest funding from the Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund means a total of $17.12 million has been awarded to 54 creative spaces across Aotearoa in two rounds this year.

It is estimated that more than 11,000 people each year use the 90 creative spaces across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)