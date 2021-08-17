15-day modelling and acting workshop organised for Kashmiri youths in Srinagar

A 15-day modelling and acting workshop was organised by the Kashmir School of Arts and Drama (KSAD) in the Bemina area of Srinagar for Kashmiri youths to help them have a better career in the film industry. According to the director of KSAD Nasir Ali Khan, the workshop was organised with the objective of giving the youngsters a platform for grooming and training in the valley itself.

"Kashmir has a lot of talent. We have so many people representing us in Bollywood and the modelling industry. But there was no platform for the kids here to train themselves. They had to go to Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore. But now with this workshop, we aimed to groom them here only," he said. "Along with grooming, we also provide them with opportunities where they can represent themselves and even generate employment," he added.

Advertisement

Khan further stated that KSAD aims to introduce other creative activities like music, dancing, art and drawing soon as well. "Kashmir was under lockdown due to the pandemic. Earlier also there was a lockdown because of the abrogation of Article 370. The valley has undergone several lockdowns that have led to depression in the youth here. These activities will be a positive engagement for them," he said.

Khan hopes that the youngsters will represent Kashmir as well as the country at national and international levels. Meanwhile, the models, trainers and trainees appreciated the initiative.

"It is because of Nasir sir that we are getting such an opportunity. Any person willing to learn is welcomed here. Apart from grooming, we also get opportunities to act in short films or in modelling," said a model Suhail Khan. "Kashmir has more talent than any place in the country. I hope more of such initiatives are taken for the kids here," said a trainer Zoyeen.

"We learnt ramp walk and acting here. I have gained so much confidence from this workshop," said a trainee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)