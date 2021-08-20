Surat shop attempts to revisit childhood nostalgia with 'Bachpan Ka Pyar', a bubblegum flavoured sweet

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' - a store in Gujarat's Surat has introduced a new sweet that attempts to channel childhood nostalgia. Incidentally, a schoolboy from Chhattisgarh recently became an overnight sensation after a clip of him singing the same-titled song was widely shared on social media.

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the store owner says the sweet is an ode to childhood and the special bond shared between siblings, that the festival celebrates. Not only does it have a unique name, but the sweet also attempts to bring back the taste of yesteryear, the store owner says.

Advertisement

The sweet is being retailed for Rs 580 per kilogram. The sweet tastes like Bubble gum, a chewing gum that used to be widely popular and not so readily available nowadays, we wanted to bring back that flavour. We have tried to connect childhood memories as such sweets are not availaible easily nowadays, says the store owner.

Speaking to ANI, a customer, Kajal Jariwala, who came to buy sweets for Raksha Bandhan said: "We have seen different types of sweets here, but interestingly we found this sweet named Bachpan ka Pyar this year. We tasted it and it is very unique. It tastes like Bubble gum that we used to have during our childhood. It brings back memories of time that we spent with our siblings. It feels we have gone back in our childhood." "Surely this will be loved by many siblings as they will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan," she said.

Radha Mithaiwala, who owns 24 Carats, the Surat store which is selling the sweet says: "This time we have introduced three types of sweets, first is a charcoal sweet, made with charcoal powder and good for health. We have also introduced a Bubble gum flavoured sweet 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'. "People are appreciating it as it tastes like its name, the Bubble gum that they used to eat in their childhood and it is not being sold nowadays. The bonding between brother and sister and their childhood memories is celebrated with this sweet on this Raksha Bandhan," says Mithaiwala.

"That is why we named it as 'Bachpan ka Pyar'," she says. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 22. On this day girls tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and exchange gifts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)