Left Menu

Trichy based start-up develops Camera Car, a life-size replica of vintage camera

A Trichy based start-up company has developed a camera car -- a life-size replica of a vintage camera.

ANI | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:48 IST
Trichy based start-up develops Camera Car, a life-size replica of vintage camera
Tamizh Inian, Founder and CEO of Frigate. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Trichy based start-up company has developed a camera car -- a life-size replica of a vintage camera. Tamizh Inian, Founder and CEO of Frigate, made the camera car for the Vintage camera museum in Singapore on special order.

"It was designed and fabricated in Trichy using the local workforce. It is based on quite an unusual style of bellows camera, with two lenses rather than one. It can be used in roadshows to promote the camera museum. It's first of its kind," claimed Tamizh Inian. He further said, "The Vintage camera museum gave us the order and wanted something unique as they already have many products related to the camera. They initially gave us the idea of preparing a box-like container, which may have a camera inside it and it could be deployed outside the museum to record roadshows or some other things."

"We then got an idea to prepare a movable vehicle, which can be used as a box and can be driven on roads too as a camera vehicle. The museum will have this type of movable camera vehicle for the first time," Inian added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021