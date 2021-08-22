Meet 20-yr-old Samaniya Bhat, the youngest female radio jockey from north Kashmir

A 20-year-old woman is a resident of Baramulla, who has recently completed her Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication, has become the youngest female radio jockey of north Kashmir. Samaniya Bhat works with Radio Chinar 90.4 FM, the first Radio Station of north Kashmir which is situated at Sopore.

While speaking to ANI, Samaniya said, "Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with 'Kashmir dispatch' for three years and worked on the ground as well. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I will be a Radio Jockey or I will work in a radio station ever." Bhat, also known as "RJ Samaniya", produces a programme "Halla bol with RJ Samaniya" in which she tries to engage with the people.

Sahil Muzzafar, the Head of Radio Chinar, Baramulla, said, "She is the youngest team member over here when we talk about Sopore or Baramulla, she is the first female RJ." While answering the question on criticism Sumaniya said, "There is a criticism for everything whether you do good or bad. Social media has become a platform for criticizers to drag people down but there are people too who say 'you are doing great".

In her message to girls, she said: "Do not fear and keep doing if you have spark nobody can stop you." (ANI)

