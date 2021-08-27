After meeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, actor Sonu Sood says "nothing political" discussed

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday refuted talk of his political ambitions following speculations that he or his sister could contest the Assembly elections in Punjab next year. The actor had met with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who announced that Sood will be the ambassador for the 'Desh ke Mentor' - programme in Delhi government-run schools, which is set to be launched soon.

"There were no political things discussed in the meeting. What we discussed today on the mentorship programme is something way above any type of politics. People always tell me that I should enter politics because of my good works but nothing political has been discussed as of yet," said the actor on the possibility of contesting the 2022 Punjab elections. Kejriwal also said that nothing political was discussed during the meeting with the actor.

Sood said that he had been getting offers to contest elections but he has never given it a second thought. Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.

According to speculations, the actor's sister Malvika Sachar a social activist could contest elections from Monga in Punjab. "We are also going to launch a film policy. Though we did not discuss it during the meeting, we will present it before Sood and try to get his inputs. He will have an important role in it," added Kejriwal on the Film Policy of his government. (ANI)

