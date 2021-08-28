Left Menu

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother Sigbatullah Ansari and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ambika Chaudhary joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:10 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah joins SP with former BSP leader Ambika Chaudhary
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with Sigbatullah Ansari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother Sigbatullah Ansari and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ambika Chaudhary joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday. While congratulating Sigbatullah and Chaudhary, National president SP Akhilesh Yadav said, "I congratulate Sibgatullah Ansari and his colleagues for joining the party. Your joining will send a message not only in Purvanchal but across the state that the SP government will be formed in 2022".

"I welcome Ambika Chaudhary to the party and I also welcome all the companions who came with him to the party. We all will work together that the SP government will come in 2022," further said Yadav. Chaudhary while getting emotional during his address said, "Today is like a rebirth for me, I want to say a lot but there is a lack of words. Akhilesh has compassionately asked me to include my son and colleagues in the party."

"There is a desire in my mind which I want to make my resolution and want Akhilesh to be the CM. I will do anything to fulfill my resolve. We have a target till the 2022 assembly election," further said Choudhary. Earlier in June this year, Chaudhary tendered his resignation to the BSP soon after his son Anand Chaudhary was declared as an SP candidate for the post of chairman of district panchayat. Before joining BSP, Chaudhary was a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari were expelled from the BSP in the year 2010 and formed Quami Ekta Dal with his brothers in 2010 that merged with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2016. However, the merger was opposed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and was discontinued after Akhilesh became the national president of SP. Mukhtar Ansari was taken back in BSP by its supremo Mayawati in 2017 stating that the allegations against him have not been proved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

