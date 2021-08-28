Left Menu

Ladakh gets its first highest mobile theatre in world at altitude of 11,562 ft

Ladakh had its first mobile digital movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet which makes it the highest theatre in the world.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:23 IST
First mobile theatre in Leh, Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh had its first mobile digital movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet which makes it the highest theatre in the world. To bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas, a mobile theatre situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet was introduced in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh.

At the screening ceremony, Mepham Otsal, a theatre artist from the National School of Drama, while speaking to ANI, said, "It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good. Being a theatre artist, it's very good for the people here as it will open a gate to the world of art and cinema." Sushil, an organizer, said, "There would be four such theatres established in Leh. The initiative was taken to bring the movie experience to the remotest areas of India and can be expanded to the rest of the country. Theatres are arranged in a way so that it can operate in -28 degree Celcius."

The critically acclaimed short movie, Sekool which is based on the Changpa nomads of Ladakh was screened at the launch, and also Bollywood movie Bell bottom was also screened for the army in the evening. Famous Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi and President of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Thupstan Chewang were present for the inauguration at the NDS ground on August 24. (ANI)

