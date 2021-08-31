Hyderabad: Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reaches ED office in connection with drug case
Film director Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case.
ED summoned several other film personalities of Tollywood in connection with the case. The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 after the arrest of a musician and two others and a seizure of drugs from their possession. (ANI)
