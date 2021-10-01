Left Menu

NMCG ties up with Diamond Toons to bring behavioural change among children towards Ganga

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday tied up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics and animated videos to bring behavioural change amongst children towards Ganga and other rivers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:50 IST
NMCG ties up with Diamond Toons to bring behavioural change among children towards Ganga
Visuals of 37th Executive Meeting of NMCG (Photo: Ministry of Jal Shakti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday tied up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics and animated videos to bring behavioural change amongst children towards Ganga and other rivers. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the estimated budget for the project is Rs 2.26 crores and the comics will be launched initially in Hindi, English and Bengali.

Comic 'Chacha Chaudhary' has been declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme. "Chacha Chaudhary can be useful in ground-level activation for Ganga rejuvenation," the ministry said in a statement. The decision has been taken at the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the NMCG chaired by its Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

Mishra said, "NMCG has always been into community engagement with special focus on youth and children. This association will be one more step towards it." During the meeting, some major projects in Uttar-Pradesh and Bihar were discussed and evaluated.

The Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department of Bihar, Dipak Kumar Singh said in an official statement that India presented a proposal for conserving and sustainably managing Gangetic floodplain wetlands in Bihar. The major components of the project will be wetland inventory and assessment, wetland management planning, wetland's monitoring, and capacity development and outreach. "The project will be a 100 per cent centrally funded project with an estimated cost of Rs 2.505 crores. The proposal aims at creating a knowledge base and capacities for effective management of floodplain wetlands in the 12 Ganga districts in Bihar to ensure sustained provision of wetlands ecosystem services and securing biodiversity habitats," he further said in a statement.

Kumar Singh also gave an overview of the initiatives taken to conserve Gangetic Dolphins and shared that the government is working on sensitizing local fishermen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021