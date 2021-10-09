Left Menu

Mumbai cruise raid: NCB summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and asked him to appear before the agency on October 11.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and asked him to appear before the agency on October 11. Earlier in the day, raids were conducted at Khatri's residence and office in Mumbai's Bandra area, after which he was summoned to appear before the agency at 11 am. After nearly eight hours of questioning, the agency again summoned him to appear before it on Monday.

The NCB on Saturday also questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The narcotics control agency on Saturday arrested a drug peddler following questioning in the drugs-on-cruise case, taking the number of total arrests in the case to 19.

A Mumbai Magistrate court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was denied by the court on Friday. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. (ANI)

