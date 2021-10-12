Left Menu

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia writes to Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for Chhath festival

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhath festival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:29 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhath festival. In the letter, Sisodia wrote, "As you know that Chhath Puja is a very auspicious, historical and socio-cultural festival celebrated in most of the states of North India. The people of Purvanchal celebrate this festival with great devotion or penance. In Delhi too, this festival is celebrated every year with great devotion. This year also people of Purvanchal are eagerly waiting to celebrate the Chhath festival with their family and loved ones."

"You are aware that for the last 18 months, along with Delhi, the entire nation has been affected by COVID-19. The situation arising out of the pandemic has been dealt with unprecedentedly. Last year also, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the instructions of the Government of India were issued and the decision related to celebrating the Chhath festival in the whole country were taken," the letter read. Sisodia requested the Central government, in consultation with health experts and other concerned people to issue guidelines for this year also regarding the celebration of Chhath festival, so that all the devotees of North India can celebrate Chhath festival with their reverence, loyalty and devotion.

The festival of Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

