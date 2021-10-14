Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.
A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)
