Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:09 IST
Actor Nora Fatehi outside ED office in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

