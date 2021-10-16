Left Menu

Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for fraud, mental harassment

Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

16-10-2021
Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment. On October 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

While addressing the media at the Juhu police station, she said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation." She alleged that Raj Kundra threatened her many times because of which she withdrew the case against him but now she came back will all the courage to fight against him.

"I went to the Juhu police station on April 20, 2021, to take her case against Raj Kundra back," she said. Levelling further allegations against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

On March 29, she said, she had to do a photoshoot under pressure. Sherlyn then alleged that for the next 10 months Raj Kundra pursued her to associate with his other firm JL Stream and was asked to upload fitness-related content.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

