Left Menu

3 minor sisters die in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after consuming snacks

Three sisters aged 8, 6 and 4 years fell ill and died after allegedly consuming snacks in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, police said.

ANI | Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:56 IST
3 minor sisters die in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after consuming snacks
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinay Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three sisters aged 8, 6 and 4 years fell ill and died after allegedly consuming snacks in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, police said. The incident was reported from Mirza Inayatullapur Patti village in Unchahar area in the district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Pihu (4), Vidhi (6) and Vaishnavi (8). The father of the girls Naveen Kumar Singh claimed that he had purchased loose snacks, including puffed rice, from the Jamunapur market on Friday evening and all of them had consumed those snacks, following which they took ill and passed away.

The three girls started vomiting and the family took them to the NTPC hospital where doctors declared Vaishnavi dead, while the other two were sent to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment, police said. Upon receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinay Kumar Mishra and police officer Shiv Shankar Singh reached the village and took samples of the snacks consumed by the girls.

"The first two girls died on Saturday while the third girl was getting treatment but she also died at night around 12 at the district hospital. The autopsy of the two girls could not ascertain the cause of death. We have sent a medical team to the village to examine other children there," said SDM Vinay Kumar Mishra. Officials of the Food Department have been taken away for examination, Mishra added.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021