Wildlife photographer to spread info about postal stamps on Indian bird species through FB page

A wildlife photographer in Gujarat's Vadodara created a Facebook page to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-10-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 07:19 IST
Wildlife photographer Rahul Bhagwat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"We've 1300 bird species in India but only 60 species have appeared on a postal stamp in the country so far," said Rahul Bhagwat. He further said that this group is created to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species.

"This group is created to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species. People can share information about stamps on Indian birds," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

