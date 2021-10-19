TDP chief complains to Amit Shah about vandalisation of party's office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan over the vandalisation of TDP office in Vijayawada district today. In the letter issued by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu narrated the incident to Shah and stated how the law and order collapsed totally in the state under the present regime. In response, the Union Home Minister assured to look into the matter and asked for making a formal police complaint about the attacks.

Naidu also requested Amit Shah to provide security and protection from Central forces to TDP offices and party cadres in wake of premeditated and politically motivated attacks. He deplored that the ruling YSRCP gangs and mobs resorted to unprovoked rioting at the TDP offices and physically injured the opposition cadres during the rampage, the letter further read. In an official statement, Naidu called the incident 'State-sponsored terrorism' on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the incident, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram told ANI, "My house has been totally ransacked today. They have done it because I questioned the state government yesterday about the dealings of drugs in Andhra Pradesh. Wherever you go in the country, drugs are being supplied from Andhra Pradesh. So, I and the party senior leaders questioned him." He further slammed the police and said that they have become 'spectators'. "Police have also become spectators. They have not done anything when YSRCP people were doing this at my place. My wife and children were very scared," Ram added.

Condemning the attack, Varla Ramaiah, Politburo member and National General Secretary of TDP also said that this was not a political move, rather a criminal action. "This is very unfortunate. I have already said that this person has a criminal background. Many people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. This was not a political move, it was a criminal action," Ramaiah told reporters here. Earlier today, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram conducted a press conference and allegedly abused the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan reddy for police raids conducted at the former minister and TDP leader Anand Babu's residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)