TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu participates in protests against vandalism of party office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP (Srikakulam) Ram Mohan Naidu participated in the protest against the vandalism of the party's headquarters along with other party workers in Srikakulam.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:47 IST
TDP party workers and leader protesting in Srikakulam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP (Srikakulam) Ram Mohan Naidu participated in the protest against the vandalism of the party's headquarters along with other party workers in Srikakulam. Protesters were detained by police. Also in the Kadapa district, another TDP leader Lingareddy was put on house arrest by police.

On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram in Vijayawada were vandalised. The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers. At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

