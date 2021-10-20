Left Menu

Nara Lokesh slams Jagan for 'hit and run' attack on TDP office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party headquarters.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:02 IST
Nara Lokesh slams Jagan for 'hit and run' attack on TDP office
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party headquarters. Addressing a press conference here in Amaravati, Lokesh said, "Jagan Reddy once again showed sadism by sending gangs to carry out a 'hit and run' attack. YCP goons launched a surprise attack when there were few leaders in the TDP office and vanished in no time. Instead of using such hit and run tactics like a coward, CM Jagan should come for direct flights with the TDP committed leadership."

Lokesh asked the DGP what he was doing when the culprits' vehicles came and returned in front of his office located near the TDP office. "No action has been initiated against anybody though 24 hours have passed since the attack. A DSP was seen asking the attackers to get into the cars and go after the attack. This was state-sponsored terrorism with support from the police," he added. Lokesh said drugs and ganja were traded ever since Jagan Reddy became the Chief Minister. "Everybody knew how a ruling party MLA was involved in transporting ganja in the AP-Telangana border. He could not accept the TDP challenge for taking drug tests," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021