Chandrababu Naidu demands Centre to impose President's rule in Andhra Pradesh following attack on TDP's office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded the Central government to intervene in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices, said President's rule should be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:07 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded the Central government to intervene in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices, said President's rule should be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India. The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is responsible for attacking Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Central Office in Mangalagiri.

"The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office," said Naidu. "This is an utter failure of Law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the opposition," he added.

The TDP chief alleged that police supported YSRCP cadre to attack his party leaders and party office and "finally false cases have been booked against the TDP, this is how the police system is working" "We will fight until the state is a drugs free state, TDP always fought for people and democracy. These types of attacks and cases, harassment will not weaken the TDP party," Naidu added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vijayawada Police arrested TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference. Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said that the TDP leader was taken to the Vijaywada police station.

Earlier on Wednesday, TDP's Central Office in Mangalagiri and Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers. The incident took place after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after Pattabhi Ram's press conference at the TDP's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

