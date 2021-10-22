Left Menu

Martin Scorsese, Istevan Szabo to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd IFFI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 07:20 IST
Martin Scorsese, Istevan Szabo to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd IFFI
52nd International Film Festival of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. For the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate in the festival.

Istvan Szabo is one of the most critically acclaimed Hungarian film directors of the past few decades known for masterpieces like Mephisto (1981) Father (1966). Martin Scorsese is one of the major figures of the New Hollywood era, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors in film history. "India is a land of storytellers, our tales have captured the imagination of the world. India's wide variety of stories rightly makes us the Content Subcontinent," Thakur said.

The Union Minister informed that for the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate at the Festival. In a first, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will participate at the Film Festival through exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events.

Thakur said that the trend of watching movies on OTT is on the rise and IFFI is embracing new technology and providing a platform for the industry artists to interact with OTT players. The Union Minister has announced that for the first time ever, films from five BRICS nations, i.e., Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and India will be showcased through the BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI.

"The King of the entire World (El Rey de Todo El Mundo) directed by Carlos Saura will be the Opening Film and this will also be the film's international premiere. The Power of the Dog directed by Jane Campion, Winner of Best Director at Venice Film Festival will be the Mid Fest Film. Around 30films have been shortlisted for screening at 52nd IFFI from prominent International Film Festivals in the Festival Kaleidoscope and World Panorama Section," Thakur said. The 52nd IFFI will pay homage to actors Dilip Kumar, Sumitra Bhave, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Sanchari Vijay, Surekha Sikri, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Bertrand Tavenier, Christopher Plummer and Jean-Claude Carriere.

Anurag Thakur further informed that IFFI will provide a platform for young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry. "75 creative minds (under 35 years) will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend Masterclasses at the Festival. These youngsters will be selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country. The Competition aims to provide a platform to 75 young filmmakers, actors, singers, scriptwriters, and others to showcase their talent at a globally recognized event," he said.

"The last date to submit applications online is October 31. Detailed guidelines to be followed while submitting films for the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow', along with the application form is available on www.dff.gov.in and www.iffi.org," he added. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Retrospective section in the 52nd IFFI will feature renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr.

His films have won accolades at Berlin, Cannes and Locarno Film Festival. He is an auteur filmmaker who has created his own visual style. "Retrospective of Russian filmmaker and stage director Andrei Konchalovskywill also be shown. His films have won numerous accolades, including the Cannes Grand Prix Special du Jury, a FIPRESCI Award, two Silver Lions, three Golden Eagle Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award," the statement said.

"Retrospective will also comprise of DadasahebPhalke Award winner, ShriRajinikanth. The festival will pay a Special Tribute to Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to portray fictional British secret agent James Bond on the big screen," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021