NCB questions actor Ananya Panday in cruise drugs case
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday evening after being questioned in the ongoing cruise drugs case.
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday evening after being questioned in the ongoing cruise drugs case. The actor and her father Chunky Panday reached the office for questioning today afternoon. She was summoned by the probe agency on Thursday.
During the questioning yesterday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs. As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.
"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.
Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile. (ANI)
