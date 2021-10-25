Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday not appearing before NCB today

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case is not appearing before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:07 IST
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case is not appearing before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments. Panday was supposed to appear before NCB for the third round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the case on Monday.

The actor requested the agency for any further date as she cannot join the questioning today due to some personal commitments. However, NCB has accepted her request. The agency will fix any other date for fresh summons for some other date.

Earlier, the actor was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours. She had been summoned by the agency on Thursday as well. During the questioning on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying or consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs. "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

