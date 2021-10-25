Films should be carrier of social, moral, ethical message: VP Naidu

Noting that a film should be a carrier of social, moral and ethical message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called upon filmmakers to desist from depicting violence, gross vulgarity and obscenity in films. Speaking after presenting the Dadasaheb Phalke award to Rajinikanth and national awards to actors of cinemas of various languages, the Vice President said that the films should refrain from highlighting the violence and should voice society's disapproval of social evils.

Observing that a good film has the power to touch hearts and minds, Naidu said that cinema is the cheapest entertainment in the world and urged filmmakers and artists to use it for the betterment of the people, society and nation. Stressing the need for cinema to usher in positivity and happiness, he said, "Experience tells us that a film with a message has lasting appeal. Apart from entertainment, cinema also has the power to provide enlightenment."

The Vice President advised the cinema industry not to do anything that weakens the great culture, traditions, values and ethos of our grand civilisation. He stressed that the cinema industry should portray a snapshot of 'Indianness' or 'Bharatheeyatha' to the outside world and need to be effective ambassadors in the world of cultural diplomacy.

Referring to India's soft power as the largest producer of films in the world, the Vice President said that our films are watched and appreciated across the world--in Japan and Egypt, China, the United States, Russia, the Middle East and Australia, and a host of other countries. "Films are among our foremost cultural exports and serve as a key link in connecting the global Indian community to the rhythms of life back home," he said.

Observing that cinema has no geographical or religious boundaries and speaks a universal language, he said that the national awards not only highlight the talent pool in the Indian film industry but also reflect its richness and diversity. Pointing to the reality of climate change, the Vice President stressed the need for the film fraternity to highlight the importance of protecting nature. The COVID-19 pandemic too taught us the importance of respecting nature, he added.

Congratulating Rajinikanth for winning this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he said that the iconic thespian's unmatchable style and acting skills have indeed given a new dimension to the Indian film industry. Meanwhile, Sikkim received the most film-friendly state award.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting S Murugan among others were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)