Plea in Bombay HC seeks to refrain Nawab Malik from commenting on cruise ship case

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Bombay High Court seeking to refrain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik from commenting "in any manner" on the ongoing probe in the cruise ship drugs case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:37 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Bombay High Court seeking to refrain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik from commenting "in any manner" on the ongoing probe in the cruise ship drugs case. The PIL filed by Kausar Ali, a Mumbai-based businessman and priest (Maulana), stated that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, "a non-corrupt officer, has been most effective in handling the drug menace".

"Under Wankhede's supervision, the central agency, NCB has been most effective," reads the PIL. The plea further said that Malik's tweets and statements are only demoralising Wankhede and his team.

On Wednesday morning, when the PIL was mentioned before a division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, the court declined the request for an immediate hearing. It asked the petitioner to move the vacation bench or wait until regular court resumes after the Diwali vacation. The NCP leader had earlier today posted purported pictures of Wankhede 'nikah' on Twitter.

This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money. Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally. Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

