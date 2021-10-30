Left Menu

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed tomorrow at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "As per our tradition, we do not perform funerals after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow."

He also said that the daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from the US) and will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm on Saturday. Puneeth passed away at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

His mortal remains were shifted to the stadium for public viewing, where a large number of fans were waiting to get one last view of their favourite actor. A heavy police force has been deployed at the stadium to control the crowd. The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, had expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death. (ANI)

