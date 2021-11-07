Left Menu

Kisan Ekta Morcha slams screening of 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab

Kisan Ekta Morcha, a farmer union on Saturday voiced against the screening of a Bollywood movie 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab as the cast and crew in the movie did not support farmer protests.

07-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kisan Ekta Morcha, a farmer union on Saturday voiced against the screening of a Bollywood movie 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab as the cast and crew in the movie did not support farmers' protest. "They come, they loot us and then forget us! We will strongly oppose showcasing of #Sooryavanshi in #punjab theatres! Won't allow them loot us more!! #KisanMajdoorEktaZindabaad @Kisanektamorcha #goback_akshaykumar #BoycottSooryavanshi", said Kisan Ekta Morcha in a Facebook post.

In February this year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar voiced for paving way for an amicable solution following the uproar on the farmers' movement. Kumar, on February 3 had tweeted, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Thousands of protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26 this year. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

