Artist says Hase Chittara on verge of extinction, urges govt to preserve folk art

Giving a commercial touch to the traditional art form, an artist in Karnataka's Shivamogga is trying to keep the folk-art of Hase Chittara alive. Speaking to ANI, Sirivante Chandrashekhar, a Hase artist said, "I've given this art form a commercial touch without harming base art form. This art form is on verge of extinction."

Hase art is a unique painting style practised by the Devaru community (subcaste of Ediga) residing in Sagar, Soraba Taluks of Shivamogga district and Sirsi and Siddapur Taluks of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. Chandrashekhar, who has a small outlet in Sagar, urged the government to help in protecting the art form

"It is difficult to pass the art form to the younger generation. The Hase Chiiatara is on the verge of extinction. The government should come up to protect it, but politicians have not shown any interest," said Chandrashekhar. To folk art is drawn by using red mud as an undercoat paint and rice flour for drawing lines. The Hase Chittara painting depicts rural life, traditional farming, harvesting, among other aspects of daily lives. (ANI)

