Businessman Karan Sajnani summoned before NCB tomorrow in connection with Nawab Malik son-in-law's case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned businessman Karan Sajnani and asked him to appear before it on November 10, in connection with Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan's matter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned businessman Karan Sajnani and asked him to appear before it on November 10, in connection with Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan's matter. Sajnani was arrested by NCB in a drugs case, related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) last year.

Earlier today, NCB's SIT had summoned two persons for questioning in connection with Sameer Khan's case. The investigation of this matter was resumed by the SIT team yesterday.

Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

