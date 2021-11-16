Left Menu

Shergill hails reopening of Kartarpur corridor, says prayers of Guru Nanak's followers answered

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday and said that the prayers and wishes of Guru Nanak Dev's followers have been answered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:41 IST
Shergill hails reopening of Kartarpur corridor, says prayers of Guru Nanak's followers answered
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday and said that the prayers and wishes of Guru Nanak Dev's followers have been answered. "It is a welcome decision by the central government. The prayers and wishes of all the followers of Baba Nanak have been answered," the Congress leader told ANI today.

"On this occasion, we hope that the message of Baba Nanak of peace, harmony and brotherhood gets stronger and is spread to each and every household," he added. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and was inaugurated in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021