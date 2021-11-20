Left Menu

International Film Festival of India: 624 films from 95 countries to be showcased at the 52nd edition

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) received 624 films from 95 countries to open the platform Goa's Panaji on Saturday.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IFFI is the first international event to be held in Goa.

IFFI is being conducted jointly by the state government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals that works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In view of the current COVID-19 situation and to ensure compliance with all the protocols, the film festival will be held in a hybrid format.

The Indian panorama segment will be opened by featuring Semkhor, a Dimasa dialect and directed by Aimee Baruah. Four sports films are also to be filmed at IFFI.

IFFI will also pay homage to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, and filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Sumitra Bhave. Founded in 1952 IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world.

As per the schedule, the film festival will conclude on November 28 after screening Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero', which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. IFFI jury comprises renowned Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Banietemad, Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara, British film producer Stephen Woolley, Indian producer-director Nila Madhab Panda and Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra. (ANI)

