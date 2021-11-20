Left Menu

TV actor's son alerts Mumbai police about bomb threats, probe on

A television actor's son in Mumbai alerted Police Control Room in the early hours of Saturday regarding a bomb threat he received from a Pakistani national on a video call, informed the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A television actor's son in Mumbai alerted Police Control Room in the early hours of Saturday regarding a bomb threat he received from a Pakistani national on a video call, informed the police. According to the police, Hardik Joshi, son of an actor who played a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was having a group discussion on a video chat app namely Azar app, in which one of the participants was a Pakistani national.

"During the discussion, the topic of India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup also came up, which India had lost to Pakistan," police said. Police said that Joshi had an argument with the Pakistani national about this matter, after which the Pakistani national threatened that he would explode a bomb in Mumbai.

Following the incident, Joshi informed the police. He was in an inebriated condition, said the police. Probe is on, police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

