Condition of actor Kamal Haasan 'stable' after testing positive for COVID-19

The health condition of actor Kamal Hassan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable. Chennai's Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre, where Hassan is admitted informed today evening in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Hassan tweeted in Tamil, "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital." (ANI)

