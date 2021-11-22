Left Menu

Condition of actor Kamal Haasan 'stable' after testing positive for COVID-19

The health condition of actor Kamal Hassan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:52 IST
Condition of actor Kamal Haasan 'stable' after testing positive for COVID-19
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of actor Kamal Hassan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable. Chennai's Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre, where Hassan is admitted informed today evening in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Hassan tweeted in Tamil, "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

